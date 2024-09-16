Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $31.09 on Monday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

