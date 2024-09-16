Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,395 inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 87.5% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 201,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,129 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of INTT stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.92. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). inTEST had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk lowered inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $47,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,555.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Profile

(Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.