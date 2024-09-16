Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

TSLA opened at $230.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.