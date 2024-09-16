Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $43,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

