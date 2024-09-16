Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $286.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
