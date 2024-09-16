Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,705 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 575,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $39,030.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,649.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,478.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,789. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

