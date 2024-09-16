Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

