Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the quarter. monday.com accounts for 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $270,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Trading Down 1.3 %

MNDY stock opened at $255.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 672.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $272.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.79.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

