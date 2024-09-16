Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,205,108 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.81% of Hims & Hers Health worth $121,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,657.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $1,050,992.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,954 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

