Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 235,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO opened at $611.17 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $233.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $592.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

