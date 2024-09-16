Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $182.69 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Medpace worth $182,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,409,000 after buying an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 488.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $351.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.