Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $246.84 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,175,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.87% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $246,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

