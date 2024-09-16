Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $405.94 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $405,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $230.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.