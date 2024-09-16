Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,449,762 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of NU worth $149,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $6,809,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of NU by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 698,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $209,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.