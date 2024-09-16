Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 638,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $204,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.68.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $288,353.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $186,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,014 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,162. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $67.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

