Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.77% of Cboe Global Markets worth $318,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $209.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.23 and its 200 day moving average is $184.88. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.