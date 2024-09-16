Renee R. Anderson Sells 974 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $17,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of CMT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.43. 10,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,213. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $161.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
