Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $205.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.23. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

