Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0976

Request (REQ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Request has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $75.06 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,750.09 or 1.00001137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013623 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09740003 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $919,350.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.