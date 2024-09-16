Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $74.10 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $74.10 million and $1.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,575.99 or 0.99795202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09740003 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $919,350.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

