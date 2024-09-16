Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Torex Gold Resources (TXG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG) in the last few weeks:

9/10/2024 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

9/6/2024 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

9/3/2024 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Torex Gold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

8/9/2024 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

7/23/2024 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.50 to C$32.00.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.89. 138,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,290. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.09.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.2219355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

