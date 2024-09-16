Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

BDX opened at $234.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $269.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.