Reviewing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and 36Kr”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MetaWorks Platforms alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 4.07 -$5.65 million N/A N/A 36Kr $302.70 million 0.03 -$12.71 million ($0.30) -0.80

MetaWorks Platforms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 36Kr.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MetaWorks Platforms and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% 36Kr -26.79% -31.59% -18.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MetaWorks Platforms beats 36Kr on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms

(Get Free Report)

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About 36Kr

(Get Free Report)

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MetaWorks Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaWorks Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.