Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.53

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Ricoh Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts predict that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

