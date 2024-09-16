Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Up 30.2% in August

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. 7,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

