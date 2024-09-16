Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62.43 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $62.43 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009358 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,771.45 or 0.99943525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00123753 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $31.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

