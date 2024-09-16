Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $386.06 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,513.48 or 0.99769288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

