Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Position Lessened by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 4.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.05% of Roblox worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,491,182.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,410,923. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. Roblox’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

