Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

ROKU opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,945 shares of company stock worth $3,389,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,557,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

