Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$67.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$67.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.96.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$49.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.14. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of C$62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7260019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

