Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.46

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.46 and last traded at $123.90, with a volume of 32477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

The company has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

