Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$147.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cfra raised shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.18.

DOL stock opened at C$133.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$131.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.25. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,013 shares of company stock worth $3,225,967. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

