Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $213.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as high as $173.40 and last traded at $171.54, with a volume of 273544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

