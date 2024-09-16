RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,522 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.17% of RTX worth $1,562,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $119.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

