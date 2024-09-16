Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.85.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
