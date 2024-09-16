Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$44.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.93.

TSE RUS traded up C$1.00 on Monday, hitting C$38.63. 170,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,453. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$33.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 4.0993228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

