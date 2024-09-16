Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Update

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

Shares of SPGC stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Sacks Parente Golf has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.84.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 99.40% and a negative net margin of 391.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sacks Parente Golf will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.