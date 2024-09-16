Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Short Interest Update

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Safety Shot Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of SHOTW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 1,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559. Safety Shot has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

