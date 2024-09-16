SALT (SALT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.41

SALT (SALT) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.52 million and $7.41 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,962.87 or 1.00085437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01766056 USD and is up 22.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

