Salzhauer Michael Buys 6,215 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 83.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

