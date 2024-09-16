Salzhauer Michael Lowers Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. SouthState comprises about 2.0% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SouthState by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371,987 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,685,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB opened at $94.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

