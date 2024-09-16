Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 440.0 days.

Sanofi Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SNYNF traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,223. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $86.12 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

