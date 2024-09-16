Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 440.0 days.
Sanofi Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of SNYNF traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,223. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $86.12 and a 1-year high of $119.65.
About Sanofi
