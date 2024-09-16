Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $32.50 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

