Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $32.50 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.
About Schibsted ASA
