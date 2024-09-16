Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.94

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 89296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

