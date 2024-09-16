Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.3% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36,323.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.99.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
