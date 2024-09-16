Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.3% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36,323.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.