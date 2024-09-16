Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lowered by One Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.