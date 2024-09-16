Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lowered by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

