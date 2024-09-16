SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SenesTech Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 7,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.68. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($84.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

