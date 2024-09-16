ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $878.95 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $889.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $807.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

