Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Update

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharing Services Global Stock Down 18.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHRG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,917. Sharing Services Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Sharing Services Global

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. It's products portfolio comprises health and wellness products, which includes Elevate MAX Happy Coffee, an Arabic coffee drink; XanthoMax Happy Caps, an encapsulated wellness supplement; KetoCre, a ketogenic creamer designed to support keto diet; Elevate ZEST Happy + Lemonade, a nootropic blend with a smooth lemonade twist; and ElevaciTea Georgia Peach and ElevaciTea Vanilla Chai, a flavored southern-style tea product.

