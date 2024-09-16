Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Update

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sharing Services Global Stock Down 18.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHRG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,917. Sharing Services Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Sharing Services Global
