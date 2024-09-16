Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Shopify Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.